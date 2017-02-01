209 apartments set for $20M development in Lismore

GOINF FAST: There's just eight apartments left in stage one of the $20 million Altitude estate in Goonellabah.

APARTMENT living in Lismore is getting closer to a reality with construction of the $20 million Altitude estate due to begin in just four weeks time.

The 209-apartment development is located on 32 acres of land off Fischer St in Goonellabah.

There are currently more than 100 expressions of interest from Lismore people with the developer, The Green Vision.

"It's a game changer," general manager Scott Wharton said. "It's a model for the future."

The estate is marketed as affordable, sustainable and with a focus on community.

It will include walking trails, a communal lap pool, shared vegetable garden, barbecue areas, a kids playground and a community shed.

"Its designed with social sustainability ... there's a community meeting shed to talk about what's going on, or for displaying artworks or catching up for a chat," Mr Wharton said.

Each apartment varies in size from a one bedroom apartment on 88sq m, to a two bedroom apartment on 95sq m.

Prices range from $275,000 to $289,000, with potential for up to $38,000 in discounts with the Lismore Housing Subsidy Scheme, first home owners grant and new home grant.

Lismore mayor, Isaac Smith, described the development as a step towards a "modern Lismore".

"Based on the sales so far it's one that people want to see more," he said.

"Lismore, being a city, is somewhere that attracts a mix of people, now we're seeing a diversity in housing."

The sustainable features of each apartment include: smart design to maximise warmth in winter and reduce heat in summer, water capture and recycling systems to save on water costs, sustainably sourced and local building materials, and on site composting and green bins.

Each apartment will be connected to the NBN.

The estate is positioned on the edge of Goonellabah on a hilltop about four minutes from the Goonellabah Shopping Centre.