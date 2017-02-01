News

209 apartments set for $20M development in Lismore

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 1st Feb 2017 5:30 AM
GOINF FAST: There's just eight apartments left in stage one of the $20 million Altitude estate in Goonellabah.
GOINF FAST: There's just eight apartments left in stage one of the $20 million Altitude estate in Goonellabah. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

APARTMENT living in Lismore is getting closer to a reality with construction of the $20 million Altitude estate due to begin in just four weeks time.

The 209-apartment development is located on 32 acres of land off Fischer St in Goonellabah.

There are currently more than 100 expressions of interest from Lismore people with the developer, The Green Vision.

"It's a game changer," general manager Scott Wharton said. "It's a model for the future."

The estate is marketed as affordable, sustainable and with a focus on community.

It will include walking trails, a communal lap pool, shared vegetable garden, barbecue areas, a kids playground and a community shed.

"Its designed with social sustainability ... there's a community meeting shed to talk about what's going on, or for displaying artworks or catching up for a chat," Mr Wharton said.

Each apartment varies in size from a one bedroom apartment on 88sq m, to a two bedroom apartment on 95sq m.

Prices range from $275,000 to $289,000, with potential for up to $38,000 in discounts with the Lismore Housing Subsidy Scheme, first home owners grant and new home grant.

Lismore mayor, Isaac Smith, described the development as a step towards a "modern Lismore".

"Based on the sales so far it's one that people want to see more," he said.

"Lismore, being a city, is somewhere that attracts a mix of people, now we're seeing a diversity in housing."

The sustainable features of each apartment include: smart design to maximise warmth in winter and reduce heat in summer, water capture and recycling systems to save on water costs, sustainably sourced and local building materials, and on site composting and green bins.

Each apartment will be connected to the NBN.

The estate is positioned on the edge of Goonellabah on a hilltop about four minutes from the Goonellabah Shopping Centre.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  altitude estate apartments development housing lismore

209 apartments set for $20M development in Lismore

209 apartments set for $20M development in Lismore

AFFORDABLE apartments offer sustainable lifestyle and benefits of community living such as a shared lap pool, vegetable garden and meeting shed.

Heatwave: Mercury tipped to hit 39 degrees

Turn on that air conditioning and keep that bottle of water close by

The volunteers helping our sick and elderly

Uniting Care Transport Team volunteer driver Winifred Playford helps long-time client Carrie Kennedy out of the car.

'Last of the Mohicans' worried about vital transport team's future

Pool toys draw kids of all ages

Kyogle Council's swimming pool has some inflatable fun.

Newly-purchased inflatable pool toys fun for kids and adults

Local Partners

The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

FROM Indian to Thai, Italian to Greek, here's a list of the top places to get a good takeout meal as recommended by Trip Advisor.

Youth get stuck into sweet business

Sunshine Sugar have welcomed their 2017 intake of apprentices.

Welcoming fresh faces to the fold for 2017

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

ONE of the reasons we like watching MKR is because dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s a perfect example of what not to do

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Plans for new Lismore retail centre racing ahead

SHOPPER'S PARADISE: The empty Masters building in South Lismore will soon have a new identity. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Transformation of the old Masters site to fill shopping "void”

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!