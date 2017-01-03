2017 the year of the Rooster

According to the Chinese the rooster is this year's animal.

PARENTS of children born after January 28, 2017, can expect their offspring to be trustworthy, responsible, observant, hard-working, resourceful, courageous, talented and confident.

However, Roosters can be vain and boastful.

According to the Chinese zodiac which operates on a 12-year cycle, 2017 is the year of the Rooster and will officially commence on the second New Moon after the Solstice.

The Rooster is tenth in the Chinese zodiac and its years include, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029.

Traditionally, Roosters can find good fortune with the colours gold, brown and yellow, but should avoid red.

As for love, Roosters are thought to match up best with an Ox or Snake and worst with a Rat, Rabbit, Horse, or Pig.