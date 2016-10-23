22°
News

$2000 prizemoney on offer at local film festival

Marc Stapelberg
| 23rd Oct 2016 5:30 AM
HAPPY WINNER: Last years winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.
HAPPY WINNER: Last years winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW award for the Nimbin Youth Film Festival has taken the total prize money to $2000 and the deadline to get your video in is fast approaching.

The year 2016 saw the festival grow thanks to sponsorship from North Coast NSW TAFE and a new section has been created to include the 19 to 24 year olds with an extra $600 in prizes and trophies.

There is also a new $500 prize on offer for the video with the best message for young people on how to reduce the harm of alcohol and reduce use.

It could be a video message delivered by one person or a group, a short movie, an advert, animation, it can be humorous and funny, or it could be deadly serious, it could be a song and a music video, or shot in black and white.　

Last year's winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.

"When I did win the award ($300) and the Sustainability Award ($200) it was just a big shock, it was really great,” Miss Saberi said.

"The screening at the Festival, the prize money was something that was really helpful, because I was able to buy some film equipment from it.

"Also as well as that, I had an opportunity to go to SAE (Film and Media College) and take part in a film workshop over a couple of days and that was fully paid for me."

Maximum age limit of entrants in the festival is 25 years old at the time of the production and the deadline for entries is November 18.

It can be made on any video recording device from IPods, and Smart phones to hi-end video equipment.

Once closed the official judging takes place followed by the Screening and Award Presentation in the Nimbin Town Hall on Saturday December 3 at 2pm.

For entry details visit www.nimbinyouthfilmfestival.com.

Lismore Northern Star
Grease is the word at Alstonville High

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease.

$2000 prizemoney on offer at local film festival

HAPPY WINNER: Last years winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.

This popular local event just got bigger

Walk for human rights and refugees

AAP

Lismore will host a walk for refugees and human rights Saturday

Murwillumbah trail bike rider in critical condition

Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS,Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A man is in criticial condition after a trail bike crash.

Local Partners

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease.

Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

Christobel Munson and David Pont before the Bangalow Weir was repaired.

Final finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

BRAD Pitt will not file a legal response to Angelina Jolie's divorce petition.

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious Home With Pool &amp; Ocean Views

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $825,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block with a pool AND magnificent north east...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge