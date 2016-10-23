$2000 prizemoney on offer at local film festival

HAPPY WINNER: Last years winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.

A NEW award for the Nimbin Youth Film Festival has taken the total prize money to $2000 and the deadline to get your video in is fast approaching.

The year 2016 saw the festival grow thanks to sponsorship from North Coast NSW TAFE and a new section has been created to include the 19 to 24 year olds with an extra $600 in prizes and trophies.

There is also a new $500 prize on offer for the video with the best message for young people on how to reduce the harm of alcohol and reduce use.

It could be a video message delivered by one person or a group, a short movie, an advert, animation, it can be humorous and funny, or it could be deadly serious, it could be a song and a music video, or shot in black and white.

Last year's winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.

"When I did win the award ($300) and the Sustainability Award ($200) it was just a big shock, it was really great,” Miss Saberi said.

"The screening at the Festival, the prize money was something that was really helpful, because I was able to buy some film equipment from it.

"Also as well as that, I had an opportunity to go to SAE (Film and Media College) and take part in a film workshop over a couple of days and that was fully paid for me."

Maximum age limit of entrants in the festival is 25 years old at the time of the production and the deadline for entries is November 18.

It can be made on any video recording device from IPods, and Smart phones to hi-end video equipment.

Once closed the official judging takes place followed by the Screening and Award Presentation in the Nimbin Town Hall on Saturday December 3 at 2pm.

For entry details visit www.nimbinyouthfilmfestival.com.