200 new jobs on offer as part of Lismore hospital upgrade

2nd Nov 2016 11:50 AM
Member for Lismore Thomas George; Minister for Skills John Barilaro; Lismore Hospital General Manager Lynne Weir; John Holland Building Manager QLD/NT Colin Matthews.
UP TO 200 skilled workers, apprentices and trainees will have the opportunity to gain employment as part of a new upgrade to Lismore Hospital.

The Stage 3B redevelopment will employ an average of 70 tradespeople each year, with up to 14 new apprenticeship opportunities for young people in the region.

Regional Development, Skills and Small Business Minister, John Barilaro, said construction companies contracted to deliver the project were required to ensure at least 20% of their workforces are apprentices or trainees.

He said the Lismore hospital redevelopment would "leave a legacy of skills and training ... in the Lismore region".

Lismore MP Thomas George said the project was a much-needed initiative that will bring more employment opportunities and improvements to vital infrastructure.

"I am pleased to see further developments at the Lismore hospital being integrated with initiatives that will help skill up the local Lismore workforce until project completion in 2020," he said.

"These major infrastructure investments are a once-in-a-generation experience to gain first class education and training for apprentices in the region, and an investment that will benefit the Lismore community will benefit for years to come."

The Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program sets employment and training for women, young people and Indigenous Australians on NSW Government-funded projects to help fill skills shortages in the construction industry, by ensuring:

  • 20% of the total project labour force to be 'learning workers'
  • 20% of all trades positions on a project to be made up of apprentices
  • Double the number of women in trade related work (to 2%)
  • 1.5% of the total contract value of a project to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation
  • 8% of the total project workforce aged less than 25 years
  • Strategies to ensure projects employ and train people from the local area.

For more information on the Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/skillslegacy 

Topics:  apprenticeship employment jobs lismore base hospital work

