200 evicted from 'illegal doof party' at Byron Bay

Alina Rylko
| 6th Nov 2016 6:53 PM
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

POLICE are investigating the organisers of an illegal party held at Byron Bay on Saturday night.

Police said about 7.45am on Sunday, Byron Shire Council rangers and Tweed Byron Local Area Command officers attended an "illegal doof party” at Tallow Beach.

"200 people were still present from the previous night when about 400 persons were in attendance,” a police spokesman said.

The party was shut down, musical equipment was seized and a small number of fires were extinguished.

INCREASED PATROLS

POLICE have warned permits are required to light fires between September 1 and March 31, following a heatwave over the weekend.

Temperatures hit 34.5 degrees around Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore on Saturday, prompting a total fire ban for 24-hours until midnight that day.

The blistering weather coincided with a number of deliberately lit fires along the M1, the most recent of which destroyed 100 hectares last Saturday at Bogangar.

Police urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour around fires to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay beach party tallow beach illegal doof tweed byron lac

