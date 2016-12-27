29°
18 year wait to see rare butterfly

27th Dec 2016 11:27 AM
The Attewell family were able to capture the moment they spotted a Richmond Birdwing Butterfly in their yard.
The Attewell family were able to capture the moment they spotted a Richmond Birdwing Butterfly in their yard.

A NORTHERN Rivers family have been astounded to finally spot a long-wished for rare species of butterfly.

After waiting almost two decades, the Attewell family from Coolgardie, near Pimlico, have spotted a couple of Richmond Birdwing Butterfly in their yard.

These butterflys are quite rare and classified as vulnerable, Rhonda Attewell explained.

"When our son, Andrew Attewell, was in high school at Alstonville 18 years ago he planted a Richmond Birdwing Butterfly vine in our yard to help them breed and as these vines are very slow growing, it has taken all these years for us to finally see them," Mrs Attewell said.

"Our son Andrew is an Environmental Scientist at the Gold Coast City Council and he and his wife were home a couple of weeks ago for the weekend when he spotted the first one we have ever seen, so it was quite exciting for us all.

"I have seen them quite a few times since then."

Topics:  butterfly richmond birdwing butterfly

