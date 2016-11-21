$1.6m funding for local Catholic school

STUDENTS at Lismore's Trinity Catholic College will be better prepared for a technical career thanks for a Federal Government grant of more than $1.6 million, with the school contributing another $700,000 for a total build cost of $2,335,939.

Funding through the Capital Grants Program will go toward refurbishing and expanding the existing Technical and Applied Studies facilities where students can study woodworking, metalwork, engineering and jewellery.

Yesterday TCC Principal, Father John Hilet was joined by the Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, who announced the grant which is part of a program providing funding for non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient resources.

Father Hilet said he was delighted as this funding would allow students to make the most of their times in these classes.

"This grant will allow to ingrate different subjects in a versatile and flexible manner and will allow the student to get the most value from these practical subjects," he said.

"Employers want to recruit people with good training and versatile skills and this grant will help our students reach their goals."

Mr Hogan said it is important that students has access to the resources need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

"These funds will ensure students at Trinity Catholic College have the infrastructure necessary to help them get the most out of their time at school," he said.