16,000 Schoolies hit Surfers, police hit 13 with charges

Schoolleavers prepare to party on the Gold Coast for Schoolies 2016

MORE than 16,000 Schoolies headed to Surfers Paradise but the reckless, wild behaviour quietened down, or at least, it was kept from the eyes of police.

That is not to say there wasn't misbehaviour.

Police report that 13 schoolies were arrested on 15 charges "which were mostly in relation to public nuisance offences".

Another nine schoolies were stung with public boozing notices, and 13 more fined for minor public nuisance.

The non-schoolies -- once known as "toolies" -- were also out to cause trouble, with 15 facing 18 charges for public nuisance-type offences.

The seventh day of partying must come as some relief to parents after reports of teenagers falling from balconies the day before.

Kaito Hewitson, 17, is understood to have been reaching for cigarettes on a neigbouring balcony when he fell two floors at 3.30am on Thursday morning.

He suffered a fractured pelvis.

The teen's group of friends were then evicted from the hotel.