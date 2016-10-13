$1.5m upgrade for Lismore's footpaths

LISMORE'S CBD is set to receive a $1.5 million upgrade of its' footpaths in the main square of the city.

Lismore City Council has started consultation with CBD businesses for the upgrade, which will take place over four years, with the inner footpaths of Keen, Molesworth and Woodlark streets being fully reconstructed and Magellan Street receiving some repairs.

Keen Street will be upgraded first to coincide with the $5.8 million Lismore Quadrangle project, which includes construction of a new Lismore Regional Gallery and town square just off Keen Street, Project Manager Martin Soutar said.

"The existing footpaths in some areas within the CBD are more than 60 years old, and after many underground service alterations, surface treatments and re-treatments, they are in desperate need of replacing,” Mr Soutar said.

"While a project in the heart of the CBD certainly presents its challenges due to the busy nature of the city centre, it is high time these footpaths were upgraded.

"Footpaths are the first thing shoppers see when they come into the CBD and it's important to make a good impression if you want people to stay, shop and socialise.”

The upgrade of the inner footpaths was listed as a priority by the CBD Citizens' Jury convened in 2014.

This group was made up of 15 residents, 15 CBD representatives, a representative of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce, a Lismore Business Panel member, and selected Lismore City Councillors.

The group developed a priority ranking of various projects for the CBD that included upgraded footpaths, more toilets, more street cleaning, and revegetating the riverbank.

A CBD/Riverbank Feedback Group was then established as a Council advisory group that could provide guidance and feedback as projects progressed.

Council is now working with the CBD/Riverbank Feedback Group as well as businesses along Keen Street to determine what type of materials will be used and when work will begin.

Preliminary consultation suggests that pavers similar to Magellan Street are favoured and that work is likely to take place during the quieter January/February period.

"We hope to take advantage of the quiet post-Christmas period and our City Centre Manager is already working on promotions to coincide with the work as an incentive for shoppers,” Mr Soutar explained.

"There is no question this project will cause disruption, but we are undertaking detailed construction planning to ensure we can return businesses to their normal trade as soon as possible.”