The power is out in some parts of Ballina and Lennox Head.

UPDATE, 4.15pm: Essential Energy says power has been restored to customers in the Ballina, Skennars Head and Lennox Head areas.

ORIGINAL STORY 3.30pm: MORE than 1500 homes are currently without power in Ballina and Lennox Head.

Essential Energy has advised of the unplanned outage on its website, saying that crews are investigating the situation.

It is not known when power is likely to come back on.

The situation is affecting 1535 customers and power has been off since just before 3pm.