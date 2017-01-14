39°
$150,000 in grants to unearth digital talent in regions

Rae Wilson
| 14th Jan 2017 7:02 AM
Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network.
Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network. ADAM HOLLINGWORTH/HIRED GUN

UNEARTHING success stories from the National Broadband Network could result in great innovation being shared.

A $150,000 grants program aims to reward people using new NBN connectivity to drive growth and boost their community's business, social and learning outcomes.

Of the three million premises with NBN access already, 70% are in non-metro Australia and the founders of Grow with NBN Program 2017 believe that is where the most growth will happen and and sharing of ideas will have the most effect.

Waiting for NBN? Find out how the rollout is going in your region and when connected areas will be shut off.

Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick said the organisation's mission was to unearth great innovations and learn how people were using technology to innovate and communicate more effectively.

"Small and medium-sized business and community organisations drive a significant part of our economy and services, and high speed access through the NBN provides them an opportunity to create new business models, improve efficiency and get closer to the customer," he said.

"By sharing ideas, innovations and best practices, we can help everyone benefit and improve, which will lead to greater success across the board."

NBN chief customer officer John Simon urged eligible organisations to submit a grant application so they could continue working towards making themselves market leaders in the digital marketplace.

"This is a game of skill, not chance, and the best entry in each category will receive a major grant while two runner-up entries in each category will receive a minor grant," he said.

To enter, organisations must register via the program website and complete the application form, which includes recording a series of videos and providing written responses.

Grant entries close at noon on Friday February 17 (AEDT).

GET INVOLVED

  • Entry is open to organisations using an internet service over the NBN network, based on a wholesale speed tier of 25 Mbps or higher.
  • Organisations must be registered and operating in Australia with a valid ABN.
  • Winners will be announced in March.
  • For more information visit www.growwithnbn.com.au
  • To submit an application, head to https://nbn.awardsplatform.com

More on how NBN will affect regional Australia and what you have to say on pricing.

