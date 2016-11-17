26°
What you need to know about Mullum Music Fest

Marc Stapelberg
| 17th Nov 2016 6:13 AM
COMMUNITY EVENT: Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival.
COMMUNITY EVENT: Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival.

MULLUM Music Festival director Glenn Wright said this year was shaping up to be one of the festival's best years in recent memory, with both the weather and planning running according to plan.

A cool change this week signals pleasant conditions for the festival which starts today and is in its ninth year.

From November 17-20 Olympia, Lior, Tash Sultana, Julia Jacklin, Gareth Liddiard and more than 80 acts will perform in intimate venues throughout the town including four halls, the high school, numerous cafes, the RSL and the Bowlo.

Final preparations were made when the sound systems and lighting were installed at the Civic Hall and high school.

Organisers saw 15 music venues prepared, six of which are dressed up in their own themed décor.

The Court House will sport the theme of love, while the Piano Bar will interestingly explore prohibition as a theme.

Other themes include festival club and jazz dive.

"It's more of a social experiment than a music festival," said Mr Wright.

"It's a genuine meeting of artists and community.

"This isn't a gated festival, the whole town is involved."

Mr Wright said that this year had a special focus on transitioning to a plastic-free festival as filtered water refill stations would be placed around Mullumbimby for punters to refill their water bottles.

"We ask patrons to kindly bring a bottle to refill and help contribute to us being a cleaner more environmentally friendly festival," he said.

Mr Wight said the town would start to get a buzz around Thursday with the restaurants creating a vibrant dining atmosphere while preparing meals for artists and guests.

He said the Gala opening night was sold out, but the Friday Farmers' market festivities would really kick everything into gear.

The festival has a huge range of workshops as well as a farmers market, the monthly Mullumbimby market, a beautiful local pool situated between two of the main venues and a myriad of cafes and shops to explore throughout the town.

Tickets are still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at mullummusicfestival.com.

