15 Northern Rivers schools to benefit from state funding boost

A $340 MILLION boost to quality teaching in New South Wales aims to ensure students have the essential literacy and numeracy skills to succeed in school.
Member for Lismore Thomas George said that local schools and students would benefit from the state's new Literacy and Numeracy Strategy 2017-2020.
"The skills of reading, writing and numeracy are crucial - particularly in the first few years of school," he said.
"Everything a student achieves in school depends on a solid foundation in these skills."
The NSW Literacy and Numeracy Strategy will focus on areas including:
- Increasing the focus on early intervention
- Evidence-based literacy and numeracy progressions that map student learning from Kindergarten to Year 10
- A 'Best Start' Year 7 literacy and numeracy assessment on entry to high school, to identify students needing additional assistance and plan the support they need to succeed
- Targeted assistance for a number of local schools listed below
"The support is targeted at helping those schools which face additional challenges to ensure students are on track for success," Mr George said.
"Parents can expect more regular information about their children's progress, and teachers will be better able to identify areas needing improvement."
Local schools set to benefit from targeted assistance include:
Afterlee Public School
Albert Park Public School
Bonalbo Central School
Drake Public School
Goonellabah Public School
Lismore Public School
Lismore South Public School
Mummulgum Public School
Nimbin Central School
Old Bonalbo Public School
St Brigid's Primary School
Summerland Christian College
Tabulam Public School
Woodenbong Central School
Wyrallah Public School