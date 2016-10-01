15 Northern Rivers schools to benefit from state funding boost

A $340 MILLION boost to quality teaching in New South Wales aims to ensure students have the essential literacy and numeracy skills to succeed in school.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said that local schools and students would benefit from the state's new Literacy and Numeracy Strategy 2017-2020.

"The skills of reading, writing and numeracy are crucial - particularly in the first few years of school," he said.

"Everything a student achieves in school depends on a solid foundation in these skills."

The NSW Literacy and Numeracy Strategy will focus on areas including:

Increasing the focus on early intervention

Evidence-based literacy and numeracy progressions that map student learning from Kindergarten to Year 10

A 'Best Start' Year 7 literacy and numeracy assessment on entry to high school, to identify students needing additional assistance and plan the support they need to succeed

Targeted assistance for a number of local schools listed below

"The support is targeted at helping those schools which face additional challenges to ensure students are on track for success," Mr George said.

"Parents can expect more regular information about their children's progress, and teachers will be better able to identify areas needing improvement."

Local schools set to benefit from targeted assistance include:

Afterlee Public School

Albert Park Public School

Bonalbo Central School

Drake Public School

Goonellabah Public School

Lismore Public School

Lismore South Public School

Mummulgum Public School

Nimbin Central School

Old Bonalbo Public School

St Brigid's Primary School

Summerland Christian College

Tabulam Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Wyrallah Public School