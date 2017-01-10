34°
$144 a night at caravan park 'absolutely appalling': LETTER

10th Jan 2017 3:03 PM Updated: 3:05 PM

WE RECENTLY had the pleasure of visiting the Clarence area in our motorhome and found some beautiful and fantastic facilities.

Our visit brought to attention one particular concern that we feel needs immediate investigation and discussion.

Upon contacting a caravan park in Yamba, we were floored speechless when we enquired about booking a stay on a powered site.

The quote was $289!

That is $144.50 per night (we were also instructed there was a two night minimum stay, which is fair enough during peak times).

This is absolutely appalling, greedy, disgusting and goes against the grain of ANY tourism marketing plan the area either has or hopes to implement.

Do the local businesses relying on tourism know about this?

I bet they would run the owners/managers out of town if they knew the camping prices being quoted; I don't know ANYONE who would happily camp for that extortion, and furthermore willingly spend their dollar in other retail businesses in Yamba.

This needs immediate discussion within the walls of council and some ramifications must be dealt to the owners/managers.

- Tabitha and Jeff Ruigrok.

Lismore Northern Star


