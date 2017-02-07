14% of Lismore Catholic priests accused of child sex abuse

NEARLY 14% of Catholic priests serving in Lismore between 1950 and 2010 are alleged sexual abusers of children, national investigations have shown.

A final public hearing into Catholic Church authorities began in Sydney on Monday as part of an ongoing Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

More than 37% of people reporting abuse in private hearings over the past four years said their experiences happened in Catholic institutions, Senior Counsel Gail Furness said in a speech when opening the 50th public hearing.

Workers for the commission liaised with representatives from the Truth Justice and Healing Council, a group set up by Australian Catholic authorities, to gather data on claims of child sexual abuse against Catholic Church staff or volunteers made between 1980 and 2015.

There was no date limit on alleged incidents of abuse, meaning a person abused as a child in the 50s who reported the incident to someone working for the Church in the 80s would have their claim included in the Commission.

The Council then employed independent data analysts and a statistician to check data collected.

More than 90 Church authorities received complaints of child sexual abuse relating to 1000 separate Church institutions and nearly 2000 named alleged abusers over the 35 year period investigated, Ms Furness said.

Data showed 4,444 people reported their abuse to Church personnel, an average of 126.9 separate cases per year, or nearly one new complaint every three days.

Girls allegedly abused were, on average, 10.5 years old at the time and boys were 11.6 years old, data showed.

Alleged victims took an average of 33 years to make a formal complaint and where gender was reported, 78% were male and 22% female.

"A total of 1,880 alleged perpetrators were identified in claims of child sexual abuse," Ms Furness said, not including 500 unnamed people who may or may not have been identified by other alleged victims.

Nearly one third of alleged abusers were religious brothers, another 30% were priests, 29% were "lay people" and 5% were religious sisters, data showed.

The majority of alleged abusers - 90% - were male.

"Overall, 7% of priests were alleged perpetrators" between 1950 and 2010, Ms Furness said.

Lismore was one of five areas named as producing the highest percentages of alleged abusers over the sixty-year period, along with Sale (in Gippsland, Victoria), Sandhurst (Melbourne), Port Pirie (South Australia) and Wollongong (south of Sydney).