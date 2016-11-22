$13 million+ in grants available for health in rural areas

Teaching and training health workers in regional area will be easier with government grants.

MORE than $13m in infrastructure grants for existing general practices in regional areas has been made available.

These coalition government grants will help to teach, train and retrain our next generation of health workers, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"General practice in regional communities like ours faces unique challenges in healthcare, including the ability to attract and retain a health workforce,” he said.

Mr Hogan said the government has streamlined the former Rural and Regional Teaching Infrastructure Grants program to better respond to the needs of regional communities.

"The new Rural General Practice Grants program will allow existing health facilities to provide teaching and training opportunities for a range of health professionals within the practice and for practitioners to develop experience in training and supervising healthcare workers,” he said.

"I believe that strong, accessible primary care in regional Australia helps alleviate pressure on the public hospital system and at the same time it also provides opportunities for earlier intervention and better patient outcomes.”

Streamlined process

A more streamlined and simplified two-step application process is now open through the new Rural General Practice Grants Program.

"Grants may be used for a range of infrastructure projects, including construction, fit-out and/or renovation of an existing general practice building, supply and installation of information and communication technology equipment or medical equipment,” Mr Hogan said.

Grants of up to $300,000 will be provided to successful applicants in 2017. All successful applicants will be required to match the Commonwealth funding contribution.

"Our government want Australians, no matter where they live, to have access to quality health services,” Mr Hogan said.

"We also want our health professionals who live and work in rural, regional and remote Australia to have access to teaching and training opportunities so they remain in general practice and in the communities that need them the most.”

Grant documentation will be available from the Department of Health's Tenders and Grants page at www.health.gov.au/tenders.