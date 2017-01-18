$13 million development pulls out of Lismore

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

A PROPOSED development to build 41 serviced apartments on the corner of Dawson and Magellan streets has fallen through.

A Lismore council spokeswoman confirmed Quest Apartment Hotels no longer planned to build on the CBD land, which is currently being used as a car park.

"Quest are no longer seeking to build serviced apartments in Lismore," she said.

"Council (is) currently in talks with several other developers to develop serviced apartments on the site."

Rebecca Lollback

However Quest Apartments Hotel general manager, James Shields, said Lismore was still on their radar.

"Quest is committed to expansion into regional Australia, opening apartment hotels in locations where our guests need to be for business," he said.

"The town of Lismore remains a location of interest for a new Quest property."

The Quest apartment block would have provided visiting professionals in the health, education and justice sectors, as well as families visiting the region for sporting and cultural events, a place to stay.

A council report published in June last year stated the proposal was a "game changer" for Lismore and described it as "critical to our future growth and regional role".