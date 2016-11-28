12mm of rain for Northern Rivers town that really needed it

YESTERDAY afternoon's thunderstorm brought a nice dose of rainfall to one section of the Northern Rivers that was in need of it.

Casino received 12.2mm of rain yesterday, while Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay recorded virtually no rainfall whatsoever.

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds had been issued for the Northern Rivers, however the region was lucky to get through without any damage recorded - just a healthy dose of rain.

Today is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology to be partly cloud with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms inland (0% chance elsewhere).

Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day are forecast, along with daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Deceptively powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming, so BoM warns locals to be careful

The current weather situation is due to a broad low pressure trough which extends from Queensland into northeastern New South Wales.

The trough is expected to be the dominant synoptic feature over the next few days.