120,000 child porn images found in police raid

A LISMORE man faced court accused of possessing more than 120,000 child pornography images.

Police allege they found the images on computer hard drives during a raid on a couple's home last November, ABC North Coast reported.

The 30-year-old man appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday charged with possessing child abuse material and using a child under the age of 14 to make the material.

He will re-appear in court next month, when he is expected to apply for bail.

His co-accused, a 29 year-old-woman, remains on bail but will also return to court in February.