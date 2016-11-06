12 things your kids should know about catching the bus

DO your children catch the bus to school?

This coming week is Bus Safety Week, which sets out to highlight and reinforce road rules relating to buses.

Bus Safety Week is part of the state's 'Be Bus Aware' campaign and aims to promote safer on-road interactions between pedestrians, motorists, bicycle riders and buses.

Ballina Shire Council's Safety Officer Ms Helen Carpenter said that it was important for the community to be aware of bus safety and to understand that buses take more time to stop because of their size and weight.

"Crashes involving buses can often result in more severe outcomes to other road users," Ms Carpenter said.

"Buses have an important role in the community of Ballina for school children, older persons, community transport, and for people connecting to other services within the Shire," she said.

Key messages for school children include:

Stand back from the kerb while you're waiting for the bus

Sit down if seats are available

Use seat belts if they are available

Follow the Code of Conduct - mucking up puts everyone at risk

Don't distract the driver; be polite

Don't block the aisles with bags

If you're standing in the bus, put your bag on the floor between your feet

If you're standing in the bus, hold the hand rail

Getting off the bus - meet your family on the roadside where the bus stops (not on the opposite side)

Wait for the bus to drive off before choosing a safe place to walk or cross

Do not walk in front of or behind a stopped bus - you might get hurt by the bus or by other drivers near buses

Always have a back-up plan if you miss the bus; don't take risks rushing to catch one.

Key messages for other road users include:

Buses can't stop quickly

Give way to buses

Reduce speed to 40km/h when lights are flashing

Bike riders take care around buses

Visit www.bebusaware.com.au for tips on safe boarding, travel and disembarking from buses, as well as a bus safety education video for students.