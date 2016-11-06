29°
News

12 things your kids should know about catching the bus

6th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DO your children catch the bus to school?

This coming week is Bus Safety Week, which sets out to highlight and reinforce road rules relating to buses.

Bus Safety Week is part of the state's 'Be Bus Aware' campaign and aims to promote safer on-road interactions between pedestrians, motorists, bicycle riders and buses.

Ballina Shire Council's Safety Officer Ms Helen Carpenter said that it was important for the community to be aware of bus safety and to understand that buses take more time to stop because of their size and weight.

"Crashes involving buses can often result in more severe outcomes to other road users," Ms Carpenter said.

"Buses have an important role in the community of Ballina for school children, older persons, community transport, and for people connecting to other services within the Shire," she said.

Key messages for school children include:

  • Stand back from the kerb while you're waiting for the bus
  • Sit down if seats are available
  • Use seat belts if they are available
  • Follow the Code of Conduct - mucking up puts everyone at risk
  • Don't distract the driver; be polite
  • Don't block the aisles with bags
  • If you're standing in the bus, put your bag on the floor between your feet
  • If you're standing in the bus, hold the hand rail
  • Getting off the bus - meet your family on the roadside where the bus stops (not on the opposite side)
  • Wait for the bus to drive off before choosing a safe place to walk or cross
  • Do not walk in front of or behind a stopped bus - you might get hurt by the bus or by other drivers near buses
  • Always have a back-up plan if you miss the bus; don't take risks rushing to catch one.

Key messages for other road users include:

  • Buses can't stop quickly
  • Give way to buses
  • Reduce speed to 40km/h when lights are flashing
  • Bike riders take care around buses

Visit www.bebusaware.com.au for tips on safe boarding, travel and disembarking from buses, as well as a bus safety education video for students.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bus bus safety

How you can change a life this Christmas

How you can change a life this Christmas

DISCOVER how you can help make Christmas so much better this year for Northern Rivers families in hardship.

12 things your kids should know about catching the bus

SAFETY CONCERN: Reports of overcrowded buses have many parents concerned about the safety of their children.

And four things you should know as a road user

New place for pooches to roam free on North Coast beach

New areas for dogs to play on the beach.

Off-leash area extended after near-misses between dogs and 4WDs

PHOTOS: Fields full of fashion at Tabulam

RACE BEAUTIES: Tammy Hitchcock, Casino, Colby Darragh, Kyogle, Maddison Campbell, Casino and Katie Porter, Casino

There were plenty of fashion categories at the Tabulam Races

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

What markets are on this weekend?

EARLY WIN: Gotta get'em kids eating their veggies from an early age, and they love them best if they enjoy their trips to the markets.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from.

10 things to do in the Northern Rivers this week

The Byron Latin Fiesta is one of the best Latin dancing events in Australia. Photo Contributed

Dancing, racing, walking and a movie night under the stars

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

I WORKED for Steve Jobs.

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction 26th...

Auction 26th November Onsite Unless Sold Prior. Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th Nov...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!