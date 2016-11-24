12 schoolies charged as Gold Coast partying peaks

AS if drink and drugs wasn't enough on Schoolies, we have to add high-rise, high-risk antics.

For night five, schoolleavers apparently needed to knock it up a notch with 12 charged with 14 offences including drug and public nuisance.

At 3am, a 17-year-old male fell from a third-storey balcony while trying to lean into the neighbouring apartment to retrieve some property.

He fell two floors and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis but nothing life threatening.

In Surfers Paradise, two 18-year-old schoolies and two 16-year-old boys who were fined for "high-risk activity" after police caught them hopping between balconies on the 22nd floor of an apartment on View Ave at 5am on Wednesday.

Their good time ended early, with the hotel booting out the group.

Meanwhile there was the usually "toolies" who attempted to relive their glory days.

Overnight 15 were arrested on 21 charges unrelated to Schoolies and were mostly for public nuisance and drug offences.