11 beautiful roads on the Northern Rivers

WE WERE going to cap this list at the top five roads, but that was just too difficult.

So here's a list of the 11 most beautiful roads as picked by the editorial team at The Northern Star.

The Coast Rd between Ballina and Skennars Head: This stretch flaunts our beautiful coastline. You could be lucky enough to spot whales as you drive by.

Beautiful roads: The Coast Rd between Skennars Hd and Ballina. Google Maps

Friday Hut Rd from Tintenbar to Brooklet: Called "the golden mile”, drivers pass by some of the most prestigious macadamia farms in the region.

Missingham Bridge: At least when the river is clean, you get a wide view of the river on either side.

Beautiful roads: Missingham Bridge in Ballina when the river is clean. Google Maps

M1 between Ewingsdale and the Ballina roundabout: Byron Shire News editor, Christian Morrow, loves this new road. "Great stretch of road for thinking and listening to music as sculptural landscapes and built structures whizz by,” he said.

Eltham Rd next to the Tevan Valley Golf Course: Beautiful views of the course with trees lining the road.

Dalwood Rd: You get this stunning canopy of trees approaching the intersection with Wardell Rd. Then on Wardell Rd, a brilliant view of Evans Head.

Beautiful roads: Dalwood Rd approaching the intersection with Wardell Rd. Google Maps

Bruxner Highway on the way into Lismore: The views of Lismore from Goonellabah are something to be proud of.

Bruxner Highway on the way to Ballina: Coming out of Goonellabah it doesn't take long to hit beautiful rainforest patches and valley views.

Leaving Goonellabah on the Bruxner Highway towards Ballina, the lush rainforest pockets and views of the valley are beautiful. Google Maps

Afterlee Road on the way to Toonumbar. You pass a quaint country school before farmland gives way to old growth forest near Iron Pot National Park.

Kyogle Rd from Mt Burrell to Uki: Magnificent view of Mt Warning.

Beautiful roads: Just past Terragon on the way to Uki the views of Mt Warning are beautiful. Google Maps

Ocean Shores to Mullumbimby via Coolamon Scenic Drive: Off the radar back way with some secret highlights.