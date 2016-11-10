$100k for 600sqm of land? It's not such a fantasy

With government discounts, you can buy land in a new subdivision for $100,000.

IT'S NOT every day that you find 640sqm land in a new development available for $100,000, but it seems its a bit more common on the Northern Rivers.

The Australian government's Building Better Regional Cities Program has provided discounts to land-buyers in 17 locations around the country, and four of those are on the Far North Coast.

One on the market right now is the Sanctuary Hills Estate on Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah, which is selling land for $145,000.

With the first home owners grant you get $10,000 off, plus a government grant of between $25,000 and $35,000 for low income earners.

Marketing agent Paul Deegan from LJ Hooker Lismore said it was a perfect opportunity for young people looking to enter the property market.

"It's affordable to get into their own home, and pay down the mortgage for a couple of years,” he said.

"They'll find equity increases and they can get into a bigger home if they like.

"It's a great way to start.”

The Building Better Regional Cities Program was a five-year $400 million program that began in 2012.

Other spots included in the program include: