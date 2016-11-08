1000 customers for local renewable energy retailer

COMMUNITY owned renewable energy retailer Enova Energy has just signed up its 1000th customer.

Terri Nicholson, of Lismore, said she was inspired to switch to Enova after she watched the award winning documentary The Bentley Effect, at a cooperative promotion with Enova Energy in Lismore last week.

"I was so inspired by the film, by this community's dedication and commitment to stand up for what we believe in and to keep going until the battle was won, that I decided it was time to jump on board to jump on board with Enova because it's the next step - it's on a mission to encourage renewable energy and that's the solution we need,” she said.

"Being involved in both the Bentley blockade and Enova feels very empowering, knowing we are making a difference.”

Enova has only been trading for five months.

Chief executive Steve Harris said the "steady, incremental growth” was in line with original targets.

"We've had such a groundswell of support from this community right from the start,” he said.

"The fact that we have reached 1000 customers is a real reflection of the desire for a different energy offering, and Enova is the solution - our business model can be rolled out in other committed communities everywhere without the need to wait for policy makers and law makers to catch up to this urgent need to tap into renewable energy sources.

"We're so proud to be part of this community that is so passionate about standing together and creating change.

"We've helped many low-income families in this region access concessions they didn't realise they were entitled to, and we're helping residents and businesses to venture into solar power too.

"Enova is not all about profit, it is about community.

"The community helped Enova to get up and running and now it's our turn to help locals to be energy efficient and save money if possible.

"Every situation is different and we're happy to help where we can.”