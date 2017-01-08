10 weird things you can buy on social media right now

There's an amazing array of items for sale via the sales, swap and bargain sites on social media.

LOOKING around the Northern Rivers social media buy, sell and swap pages is absolutely enthralling.

You may go online to look for a particular item, but soon you'll find yourself amazed at the seemingly endless array of pre-loved goods available.

Or maybe you want to clean out the garage so you get your car inside and need to check out which sites best suit your treasures or trash.

In no particular order, here's a list of 10 fascinating items found on some social media sites.

BULL: For $300 you can be the proud owner of a one-year-old Angus/ Scottish Highlander Bull living in Cumbalum - Ballina bargain buy and swap.

MULCH CATTLE FEED: Now you have your gorgeous bull, you'll need to feed him, so you can buy cattle feed, fresh jap millet hay, $8.80 ex shed Woodburn - Lismore Buy, Sell or Giveaway.

You need to keep your hungry bull happy. Contributed

POPULAR MECHANICS: Everything you wanted know but were afraid to ask on topics up to 1963, for just $40 - Mid North Coast Buy Swap and Sell.

Expand your knowledge with these books. Contributed

FRANGIPANI plants: $5 each or 5 for $20 - Lismore Buy, Sell or Swap.

Looking for a plant to help create that summer holiday vibe at home? Contributed

SHREK TOYS: Just $30 will get you a collection of Shrek Toys including a baby fart toy - Coraki Classifieds.

A bit creepy, but a bargain. Contributed

OWL NAPPY CAKE: $25 Baby gift - Ballina Bargains Buy Swap.

For the mumma-to-be who has everything. Contributed

TOILET: Once you have your little one toilet-trained, you can get this free one via Ballina Bargains Buy Swap.

It's used, but it still works. We think. Contributed

CAKE TINS: Channel your inner CWA baker with an assortment of cake tins available for $5 each - Byron bay Buy Swap and Sell.

Get into the kitchen and get inspired. Contributed

KARATE RATTAN FIGHTING STICKS: After enjoying all that baking, refresh your martial skills for $10 - Ballina Bargains Buy Swap.

Worth having at home, just in case you decide to become a ninja. Contributed

FAIRY FLOSS MAKER: If you're nostalgic for sweets from the good old days, $40 gets you this appliance - Mid North Coast Buy Swap and Sell.