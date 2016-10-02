28°
10 things to do this year at the Lismore Show

2nd Oct 2016 7:30 AM
The Lismore Show, which has been running since 1885, is on this October 20-22.
The Lismore Show, which has been running since 1885, is on this October 20-22. Contributed

THIS October North Coast National will celebrate its 131st Lismore Show with the theme Celebrating Country Life.

It will run from October 20-22 from 9am, with fireworks to end the evening each night between 8 and 8.30pm.

For more information visit www.northcoastnational.com.au

Below is a list of some of the events and shows to look out for:

Woodchopping

A Lismore Show favourite, woodchopping has been going since the show started in 1885.

Bobcat comp

In the main arena on Thursday and Friday night come enjoy the Bobcat competition. Sponsored by Ongmac, there will be an obstacle challenge, timber stacking heat, freestyle and more.

Horse events

This year there's a new horse schedule, with Thursday being dedicated to stock horses and Friday and Saturday being for all horse classes (plus Working Dog Trials on Thursday and show-jumping on Saturday).

There is also a new section - Off the Track Series Qualifier - for ex-racehorses.

Eat the Street BBQ Comp and Dinner

If you enjoyed the Lismore Eat the Street festival this year, or perhaps you missed out on it, come along for a taster at this year's Lismore Show.

Circus

For the first time, circus acts will be taken into the Main Arena. There will be aerial acts, Horace the Educated Horse (comedy) and an illusion, plus fire and LED twirlers.

Thread Fashion event

A live runway event, featuring the best and brightest in design and fashion from around the Northern Rivers.

Window Display Competition

Local shops are encouraged to dress their windows in the Celebrating Country Life theme. $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, $300 for people's popular choice. Everyone who votes will go in the draw to win a family show package including gate tickets, Showbag and ride vouchers.

Guinea Pig Show

There is a 'dress-up' class where the kids dress themselves and their guinea pigs in matching outfits, for example a matching ballerina or footballer.

Lismore Square Sideshow

There will be a mini show at Lismore Shopping Square from Thursday, Saturday October 13 to October 15. On the Saturday meet some farmyard animals and get the opportunity to win a number of family passes to the show.

Songwriters Stage

Featuring Jimmy Dowling, Sara Tindley, Leah Flanagan, Adam Young and The Haints, Mick Daley versus the Wayshegoes and Valhalla Lights.

