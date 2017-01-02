34°
10% increase of road deaths in 2016

2nd Jan 2017 5:48 AM
The scene of a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.
The scene of a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville. Cathy Adams

DEATHS on the state's country roads have accounted for almost 90% of the road toll increase in 2016, which saw 34 more fatalities than 2015.

A total of 384 people were killed on NSW roads in 2016, almost 10% more than the previous year, with 350 deaths.

It was the second consecutive rise in road deaths, after 2014 saw the lowest road toll on record, with 307 deaths.

Worryingly, the number of fatalities on country roads accounted for 30 of the state's extra deaths - or 88%.

There were 74 deaths in Northern NSW, which was nine more than 2015.

Centre for Road Safety director Bernard Carlon noted the spike in country deaths was due to "significant increases in fatigue related crashes and excessive speeding”.

"No loss of life is acceptable and we are investing heavily in road safety programs to drive the road toll towards zero,” Mr Carlon said.

Based on population, the fatality rate was the fourth lowest since records began in 1908.

Lismore Northern Star
12 shark sightings over New Year weekend around Byron

NEW Year's revellers weren't the only ones active in the water on the weekend.

Showing off with an expired licence

Police caught a man with an unexpired licence after he drew attention to himself.

Best to not draw attention if you aren't obeying the laws.

Far North Coast cricket's cream of the crop

GOING FOR GOLD: The Far North Coast Gold team that will play in the Lismore Under-12 carnival starting on Wednesday.

About 50 kids were part of selection trials for two FNC teams

Man breaks into hospital for paltry $35

Lismore Base hospital was broken into where $35 was stolen from a charity collection box.

A 24 year-old Lismore man broke into the foyer of Lismore Hospital

Tropical Fruits' revellers cool in the pool

BLISTERING heat brought masses of Tropical Fruits revellers to the pools early Sunday where the first day of the New Year kicked off in style.

Triple murder near Ballina shocks community

The final resting place of Daniel and Margaret O'Keeffe after their violent murder.

It was the worst of news for the residents of German's Creek

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

Falls and Tropical Fruits campers high and dry?

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

SIX days of magic, music and art wrapped up at Woodford yesterday, but the benefits the folk festival created are expected to keep flowing.

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Company collapse puts landmark Coast development on hold

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

