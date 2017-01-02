10% increase of road deaths in 2016

The scene of a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.

DEATHS on the state's country roads have accounted for almost 90% of the road toll increase in 2016, which saw 34 more fatalities than 2015.

A total of 384 people were killed on NSW roads in 2016, almost 10% more than the previous year, with 350 deaths.

It was the second consecutive rise in road deaths, after 2014 saw the lowest road toll on record, with 307 deaths.

Worryingly, the number of fatalities on country roads accounted for 30 of the state's extra deaths - or 88%.

There were 74 deaths in Northern NSW, which was nine more than 2015.

Centre for Road Safety director Bernard Carlon noted the spike in country deaths was due to "significant increases in fatigue related crashes and excessive speeding”.

"No loss of life is acceptable and we are investing heavily in road safety programs to drive the road toll towards zero,” Mr Carlon said.

Based on population, the fatality rate was the fourth lowest since records began in 1908.