$1 million fix for busy Richmond Valley road

ROADWORKS: Funds have been re-allocated funds to fix the Woodburn-Coraki Road.

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan said $1 million promised to upgrade Richmond Terrace in Coraki will now be used to improve the heavily used Woodburn-Coraki Road after a request by Richmond Valley Council.

"Richmond Valley Council initially nominated this road to be part of a package of more than $2 million to fix a number of our local roads across the Northern Rivers that I made during the election,” he said.

"However, late last year the council asked me to re-allocate funds I committed to Richmond Terrace to accelerate the repair of the heavily used Woodburn-Coraki Road,” he said.

"The council were concerned that given the large amount of construction traffic using this road during the duplication of the Pacific Highway, its condition, which is already poor, would quickly deteriorate even further.

"The safety of motorists is always my first concern and I agreed to take the issue up with the Minister, who agreed to re-allocate the funds.

"The council has told me that they have an alternative plan to improve Richmond Terrace.”

The $1 million grant will be matched by Richmond Valley Council.